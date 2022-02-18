Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Position Reduced by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 71.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 270.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POST stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $118.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

