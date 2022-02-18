Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $26,258,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $95.79 and a one year high of $137.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.99.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

