Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

