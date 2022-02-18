National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 31,194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,688,000 after buying an additional 1,242,171 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,577,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,704,000 after buying an additional 831,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after buying an additional 447,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after buying an additional 428,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.70%.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,171 shares of company stock valued at $478,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

