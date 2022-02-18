Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 63.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,851 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.