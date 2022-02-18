Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

