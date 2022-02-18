Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom Sells 327 Shares

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $90.87 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.00. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,866,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,829,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after purchasing an additional 233,761 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.