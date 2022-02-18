Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom Sells 327 Shares

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $90.87 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.00. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,866,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,829,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after purchasing an additional 233,761 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

