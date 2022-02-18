Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after buying an additional 46,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,852,000 after buying an additional 75,375 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,320,000 after buying an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,133,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,382,000 after purchasing an additional 38,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

