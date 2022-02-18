Insider Selling: WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Sells 1,121 Shares of Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. State Street Corp grew its position in WesBanco by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,990,000 after purchasing an additional 569,251 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 690,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,156,000 after purchasing an additional 134,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WesBanco by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 115,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,680,000 after acquiring an additional 108,676 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

