Insider Selling: WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Sells 1,121 Shares of Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ WSBC opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.03.
WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.
WesBanco Company Profile
WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WesBanco (WSBC)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.