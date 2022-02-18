Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $171.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.57 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

