USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of USAC opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $17.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently -477.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $13,616,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 66,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,437,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,287,000 after purchasing an additional 687,600 shares in the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

