Wells Fargo & Company Trims Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Target Price to $11.00

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WEBR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Weber from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE:WEBR opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Weber has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weber will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

