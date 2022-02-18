Zacks Investment Research Lowers Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “
Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $10.30.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.