Zacks Investment Research Lowers Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

