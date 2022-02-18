Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $255,600.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $255,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $218,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $291,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $234,300.00.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.8% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 139,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 87,169 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $667,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

