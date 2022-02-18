Fortis (NYSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$60.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Fortis from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NYSE:FTS opened at $45.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fortis has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fortis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,184,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,101,000 after acquiring an additional 155,802 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

