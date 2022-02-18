Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Desjardins

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.40.

GWLIF opened at $30.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $32.70.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

