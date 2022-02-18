Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 7,602 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,602 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $517,392.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $65,221.10.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $413,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $67.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. boosted their price objective on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Impinj by 2,395.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,597,000 after purchasing an additional 980,464 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $53,585,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 386,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,257,000 after acquiring an additional 235,142 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $10,295,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

