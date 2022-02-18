Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,372 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $75,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in IDEX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $188.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $187.94 and a one year high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.95 and its 200 day moving average is $221.82.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.09.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

