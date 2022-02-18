Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Kirby by 383.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 101.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kirby in the second quarter worth $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J H. Pyne sold 600 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $71,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,368. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.