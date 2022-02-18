Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $42.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

