Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 577,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $75,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after buying an additional 873,251 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 211.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after buying an additional 554,737 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 230.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after buying an additional 223,000 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

Shares of EXP opened at $140.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.73 and a 52-week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

