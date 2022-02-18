Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $76,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 63.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.23.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $430.53 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

