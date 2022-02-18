Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock Position Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,211 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,901,000 after buying an additional 33,944 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,345,000 after buying an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after buying an additional 786,785 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,972,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,369,000 after buying an additional 86,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,371,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.01.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.84%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.