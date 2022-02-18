Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,476,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 93,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $80,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 103,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,867,938.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,247. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

