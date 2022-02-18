Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,522,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $79,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at $169,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 68,385 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 69,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMX opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $21.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMX. Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

