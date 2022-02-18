National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

NNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $41.35 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 97,391 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

