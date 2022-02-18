Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $164.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAR. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

MAR opened at $178.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.59. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $184.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

