Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,555 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,199,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average is $114.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 12.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRI. increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

