British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

