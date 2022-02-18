Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $199.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

MAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $178.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.47 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,083,000 after acquiring an additional 643,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.