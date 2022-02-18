Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Update

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FJTSY opened at $28.37 on Friday. Fujitsu has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fujitsu will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

