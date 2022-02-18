Brokerages Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Announce $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to post earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.53. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Shares of ABT opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,282.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

