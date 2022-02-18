Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 13,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 173,842 shares.The stock last traded at $18.05 and had previously closed at $18.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patria Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $902.52 million and a PE ratio of 18.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 56.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Patria Investments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,021,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,350,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Patria Investments by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,813,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,200,000 after purchasing an additional 706,884 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patria Investments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,105,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Patria Investments by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,807,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,510,000 after purchasing an additional 237,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patria Investments by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,362,000 after purchasing an additional 239,553 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

