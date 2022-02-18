Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 158,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,023,482 shares.The stock last traded at $5.58 and had previously closed at $5.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Get Aegon alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,659,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after buying an additional 229,109 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Aegon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after buying an additional 3,657,900 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.