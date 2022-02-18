Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $95.69 and last traded at $95.69. Approximately 837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 340,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.67.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 184,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,816,968.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,260,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 528,906 shares of company stock worth $49,195,388 and sold 15,272 shares worth $1,589,225.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $21,727,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $5,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

