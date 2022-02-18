Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Trading 5.3% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $14.74. 2,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 214,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46,955.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,016,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,857 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 80,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $979.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

