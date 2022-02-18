Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Up 3.8%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 78,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,369,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter worth $2,527,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,745,000 after buying an additional 40,169 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 13.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,070,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

