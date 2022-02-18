Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Up 3.8%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 78,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,369,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
