CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Short Interest Up 47.7% in January

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CANL opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. CannLabs has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

