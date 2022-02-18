MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $14.17

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.17, but opened at $14.60. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 4,654 shares traded.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

