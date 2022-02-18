Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UAA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

