Widepoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Widepoint (NYSE:WYY) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
WYY stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. Widepoint has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $14.00.
Widepoint Company Profile
