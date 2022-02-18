Widepoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Widepoint (NYSE:WYY) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WYY stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. Widepoint has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Widepoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

