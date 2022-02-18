StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE CGA opened at $9.50 on Monday. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.