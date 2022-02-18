StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSE CGA opened at $9.50 on Monday. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter.
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Green Agriculture (CGA)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.