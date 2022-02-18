Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Senior Living from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. Five Star Senior Living has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 387.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 508,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 404,032 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 110.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 104,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

