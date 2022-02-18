Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Senior Living from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. Five Star Senior Living has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
About Five Star Senior Living
Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Star Senior Living (FVE)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.