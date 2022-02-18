International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:THM opened at $1.07 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.40.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
