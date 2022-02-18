Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $102,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $192.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $160.12 and a twelve month high of $205.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.83.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

