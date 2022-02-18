Morgan Stanley Grows Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,081,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $99,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth $16,850,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,001,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after buying an additional 479,831 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,834,000. Natixis bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,689,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,321,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after buying an additional 266,998 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $35.09.

