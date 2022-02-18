Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Global Payments stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
