Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Global Payments stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

