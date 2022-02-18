Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 457 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Medpace were worth $46,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,567,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Medpace by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $142.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.18. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $509,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.