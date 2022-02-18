Alec Machiels Sells 1,250 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $56,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00.

APLS opened at $44.97 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 543,529 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108,437.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,339 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $7,549,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

