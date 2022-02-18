Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Civeo.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,986 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,476.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,838. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 115,909 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the second quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 29.5% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the second quarter worth approximately $608,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Civeo has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

